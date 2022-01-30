People evacuated amid fears of falling masonry from an unsafe stone tower in Glasgow could wait weeks to return home.

Dozens Were forced to flee from the vicinity of the Trinity College building in the city’s Lyndoch Street on Saturday night after concerns were raised it could be damaged by high winds from Storm Malik.

An exclusion zone has been put around the building, and people living inside or in the vicinity were offered shelter at a rest centre in the nearby Kelvin Hall.

However, there is no current timescale for them to return home as work will have to be carried out to stabilise the structure.

The former Trinity College, designed by Charles Wilson and built as the Free Church College in 1857, currently has scaffolding around its West Tower to after stone collapsed from its façade last year.

Masonry from the tower fell last year

There are also fears it could be further affected by high winds on Sunday when a second storm – Storm Corrie – follows hot on the heels of Saturday’s gales.

Residents were briefly allowed to re-enter this afternoon to reclaim vital possessions, before the 165-year-old building was sealed again.

Glasgow City Council Tweeted: “Residents affected by the #Trinity building exclusion zone who have not already had access to their homes to collect essential items, and wish to do so - must - subject to assessment at the site - access the property before 4pm today.”

It is understood that most of those evacuated were able to find alternative accommodation on Saturday night, either with friends or family or through their landlords.

The Kelvin Hall rest centre remains open tonight for anyone who has not made alternative arrangements.