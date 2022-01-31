ST JOHNSTONE are eyeing a deadline day swoop for Hibs midfielder Drey Wright.
The Englishman left McDiarmid Park in 2020 and could return to Perth this window.
Saints are looking for right side cover with both Shaun Rooney and Michael O’Halloran out injured.
Wright is out of contract at Easter Road this summer and Callum Davidson is keen to land him this window.
Herald and Times Sport understands that an enquiry has been made to Shaun Maloney's side.
Meanwhile, Saints are set to announce their sixth signing of the January window with Canadian striker Theo Bair expected to pen a permanent deal from MLS outfit Vancouver Whitecaps.
The frontman recently spent time out on loan at HamKam, where he helped the Norwegian outfit gain promotion to the top flight.
Bair has featured in over 30 games for the Whitecaps and netted on three occasions in the MLS.
Saints are in desperate need of firepower in their squad as they look to avoid relegation from the Scottish Premiership.
