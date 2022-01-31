Traffic near Edinburgh was plunged into chaos this morning when a lorry crashed through a barrier on the M90.
The red HGV slid down an embankment at J1 (Scotstoun), forcing the closure of the Southbound lane for several hours.
The scene on the bridge this morning
Traffic was backed up to the Queensferry Crossing during morning rush hour, as many people returned to their offices as work from home guidance was eased in Scotland.
Emergency services were quickly on the scene, though the section of motorway remains closed while a recovery operation takes place.
