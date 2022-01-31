Almost 6,000 new coronavirus cases have been recorded by the Scottish Government in the past 24 hours.
According to the latest figures, 5,887 new cases of Covid-19 have been logged since Sunday.
This figure includes cases identified using either a first lateral flow device or PCR positive test, and come as guidance on working from home was eased to allow people to return to offices.
No deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days. However, these figures are usually low on Monday as registry offices are closed at the weekend.
The death toll therefore now stands at 10,311 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 12,823 as of January 23.
NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.
A total of 33 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 1,206 in hospital who had recently contracted the virus overall.
The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,411,649 while 4,127,051 people have now received a second dose.
In total, 3,295,501 have received a third dose or booster vaccine.
