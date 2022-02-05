Unless you’re a hermit, Valentines day can’t have escaped your notice folks, so the big question is what sort of drink will woo the love of your life and help you to move smoothly past this annual ritual of torture?

Well, producers of Champagne, Sparklers and Rose’s are going to excommunicate me for this, but don't waste your money on anything unless you're sure it's a drink they actually enjoy! Lets face it, most of us don't actually choose to drink bubbly and while we may accept a glass at an event, the real question is ‘would your lover buy it themselves for a relaxing romantic evening at home?