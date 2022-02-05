Unless you’re a hermit, Valentines day can’t have escaped your notice folks, so the big question is what sort of drink will woo the love of your life and help you to move smoothly past this annual ritual of torture?
Well, producers of Champagne, Sparklers and Rose’s are going to excommunicate me for this, but don't waste your money on anything unless you're sure it's a drink they actually enjoy! Lets face it, most of us don't actually choose to drink bubbly and while we may accept a glass at an event, the real question is ‘would your lover buy it themselves for a relaxing romantic evening at home?
Same goes for Rose, which I love, but my dad used to say was nowt ‘n’ summat. Nay folks, if your lover is a merlot fan then swat the moths away from your wallet and buy a stonker from the NAPA valley. If they like Rose but normally drink some insipid dog waste at around a fiver a pop then dig deep and get a single estate corker from Provence (other regions available but why bother?)
You see, having just turned 60, I've realised that the key to all this isnt societal conformity, it's showing that you truly know your partner and giving them a treat, not a bottle to re-gift! Thank heavens Easter isn't as complicated!
Riccitelli Tinto de la Casa Malbec, Mendoza
The simple label with the lady in a polka dot dress belies the true nature of this fabulous and deeply complex Malbec. Ripe warm berries on the nose with black pepper, cocoa and lashings of smooth autumn fruits on the palate. Its an old fashioned masterpiece of a malbec.
Pop Wines Glasgow £24.00
Isle of Barras ‘Sealed with a Kiss’ Rhubarb & Heather Gin Liqueur
I rarely write about anything without trying it first but this one just looks so right for the occasion that I kind of had to, and lets face it, their Atlantic Gin is world class so its got good roots!
Isleofbarradistillers.com £22.00
