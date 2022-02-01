Author Val McDermid has said she is ending her “lifelong” support of Raith Rovers after David Goodwillie joined the football club.

The best-selling crime writer spoke out over the signing for the striker, who was branded a rapist following a civil court case in 2017.

Ms McDermid said she felt “physically sick” after Goodwillie’s signing was announced on Monday night, and said she was cutting ties with the Kircaldy team.

Rape Crisis Scotland have also condemned the decision to sign Goodwillie, saying it was a "bad decision" which should be "withdrawn".

Captain of Raith Rovers women's team, Tyler Rattray, has also quit the club after a decade. She said of the decision to sign Goodwillie: "I want nothing to do with it."

Ms McDermid, a former Raith Rovers board member who has a stand at the ground named after her, previously urged the club not buy the player from Clyde in the January transfer window.

On Tuesday morning she said: “I have this morning ended my lifelong support of Raith Rovers over their signing of the rapist David Goodwillie.

“I have cancelled next season’s shirt sponsorship over this disgusting and despicable move.

“The thought of the rapist David Goodwillie running out on the pitch at Stark’s Park in a Raith Rovers shirt with my name on it makes me feel physically sick.

“This shatters any claim to be a community or family club.”

Goodwillie, 32, was accused, with former team-mate David Robertson, of raping Denise Clair, 24, after a night out in Bathgate in 2011.

While prosecutors decided there was insufficient evidence to bring the case to a criminal court and the charges against Goodwillie were dropped, Ms Clair won a civil action against the footballer.

Denise Clair

He was branded a rapist by a judge who ruled that he had taken advantage of Ms Clair –who has since waived her right to anonimity - while she was incapable of giving consent.

Ms McDermid added: “Goodwillie has never expressed a shred of remorse for the rape he committed. His presence at Starks Park is a stain on the club.

“I’ll be tearing up my season ticket too. This is a heartbreaker for me and many other fans, I know.”

In a statement, Rape Crisis Scotland said: “We are surprised and deeply disappointed that Raith Rovers FC are happy to send such a clear message of disregard to survivors of rape and sexual violence in signing David Goodwillie.

"Fundamentally – though it seems Raith FC do not agree - women’s lives are more important than men’s talent or careers.

"Footballers are role models – particularly for young people – and it’s not okay to have someone in this position who has been found by a senior judge to be a rapist.

"We wonder whether those who took this decision thought for a second about how it may look or feel to survivors to have to watch someone judged to have committed rape be celebrated and applauded."

The statement continued: "This was a bad decision that sends entirely the wrong message, and it should be withdrawn.”

MP for north-east Fife, Wendy Chamberlain, said the move to sign Goodwillie was an “appalling decision” by Raith Rovers and one that will have “serious consequences for them in terms of how they are viewed in the community”.

“David Goodwillie has never apologised or expressed an ounce of regret for his actions,” she said.

“I urge the club to think again.”

It is understood a statement addressing the rape ruling against Goodwillie will be made by the club later today.