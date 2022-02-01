Author Val McDermid has said she is ending her “lifelong” support of Raith Rovers after David Goodwillie joined the football club.

The best-selling crime writer spoke out over the signing for the striker, who was branded a rapist following a civil court case in 2017.

Ms McDermid said she felt “physically sick” after Goodwillie’s signing was announced on Monday night, and said she was cutting ties with the Kircaldy team.

The former Raith Rovers board member, who has a stand at the ground named after her, previously urged the club not buy the player from Clyde in the January transfer window.

I have this morning ended my lifelong support of @RaithRovers over their signing of the rapist David Goodwillie. I have cancelled next season’s shirt sponsorship over this disgusting and despicable move. This shatters any claim to be a community or family club. 1/2 — Val McDermid (@valmcdermid) February 1, 2022

On Tuesday morning she said: “I have this morning ended my lifelong support of Raith Rovers over their signing of the rapist David Goodwillie.

“I have cancelled next season’s shirt sponsorship over this disgusting and despicable move.

“The thought of the rapist David Goodwillie running out on the pitch at Stark’s Park in a Raith Rovers shirt with my name on it makes me feel physically sick.

“This shatters any claim to be a community or family club.”

Goodwillie, 32, was accused, with former team-mate David Robertson, of raping Denise Clair, 24, after a night out in Bathgate in 2011.

While prosecutors decided there was insufficient evidence to bring the case to a criminal court and the charges against Goodwillie were dropped, Ms Clair won a civil action against the footballer.

Denise Clair

He was branded a rapist by a judge who ruled that he had taken advantage of Ms Clair – who has since waived her right to anonimity - while she was incapable of giving consent.

Ms McDermid added: “Goodwillie has never expressed a shred of remorse for the rape he committed. His presence at Starks Park is a stain on the club.

“I’ll be tearing up my season ticket too. This is a heartbreaker for me and many other fans, I know.”

It is understood a statement addressing the rape ruling against Goodwillie will be made by the club later today.