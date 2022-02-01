Cross Country Skiing provides some of the toughest tests of endurance at the Winter Olympics, but what are the rules?
Men and women can both compete in long distance events, some as long as 50km, shorter events such as 10km, and relay events.
How does Cross Country Skiing work?
Competitors compete to complete the set distance in as short a time as possible.
There are six different disciplines for both men and women.
The women will compete in the 10km classic, 7.5km + 7.5km skiathlon, 30km mass start, freestyle sprint, classic team sprint, and the 4x5km relay.
While men will participate in the 15km classic, 15km + 15km skiathlon, 50km mass start, freestyle sprint, classic team sprint, and the 4x10km relay.
Which Team GB members will be competing in Cross Country Skiing?
There will be no Team GB athletes competing in cross country skiing in Beijing.
When to watch Cross Country Skiing at the Winter Olympics
February 6
- Men’s 15km + 15km skiathlon, 7am (gold medal event)
February 8
- Women’s Sprint Free qualification, 8am
- Men’s Sprint Free qualification, 8.50am
- Women’s Sprint Free quarterfinals, 10.30am
- Men’s Sprint Free quarterfinals, 10.55am
- Women’s Sprint Free semifinals, 11.25am
- Men’s Sprint Free semifinals, 11.35am
- Women’s Sprint Free final, 11.47am (gold medal event)
- Men’s Sprint Free final, midday (gold medal event)
February 10
- Women’s 10km classic, 7am (gold medal event)
February 11
- Men’s 15km classic, 7am (gold medal event)
February 12
- Women’s 4x5km relay, 7.30am (gold medal event)
February 13
- Men’s 4x10km relay, 7am (gold medal event)
February 16
- Women’s Team Sprint classic semifinals, 9am
- Men’s Team Sprint classic semifinals, 10am
- Women’s Team Sprint classic final, 11am (gold medal event)
- Men’s Team Sprint classic final, 11.30am (gold medal event)
February 19
- Men’s 50km mass start free, 6am (gold medal event)
February 20
- Women’s 30km mass start free, 6.30am (gold medal event)
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.