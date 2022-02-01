ST JOHNSTONE have announced the signing of Jahmal Hector-Ingram until the end of the season.  

The 23-year-old striker was previously at Derby County and has signed after being a free agent.

Hector-Ingram said: “I am buzzing about this move, it is a great opportunity for me and I thank everyone at St Johnstone for showing faith in me.

“I’ve already had a couple of training sessions with the lads, I’ve been really impressed with the standard of my new teammates and with the level of coaching from the gaffer and his staff.

“I am well aware there is a big challenge ahead and I am ready to face that challenge head on.”