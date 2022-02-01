A plane travelling from Aberdeen to London Heathrow was forced to abort its runway landing yesterday after strong winds appeared to almost tip the aircraft over.
British Airways flight 1307 was on approach to London’s Heathrow airport just at around 10.50am on Monday, January 31, when the winds picked up.
Shocking footage was captured by Big Jet TV which showed the plane swaying while pilots attempted to land it.
When the wheels of the aircraft hit the runway, the plane’s right wing and wheels lifted, tipping it on its side as it travelled along the tarmac.
A321 TOGA and Tail Strike!— BIG JET TV (@BigJetTVLIVE) January 31, 2022
A full-on Touch and go, with a tail strike! Watch for the paint dust after contact and watch the empennage shaking as it drags. The pilot deserves a medal! BA training could use this in a scenario - happy to send the footage chaps 😉#aviation #AvGeek pic.twitter.com/ibXjmVJGiT
Pilots averted any potential disaster by implementing a “touch and go” manoeuvre, which involved the plane taking off again before flying back around for a second attempt.
As the aircraft aborted the landing, it tipped back causing the tail to strike the runway, and paint dust can be seen coming off in the clip.
A BA spokesperson said: “Our pilots are highly trained to manage a range of scenarios, including extreme weather conditions, and our flight crew landed the aircraft safely. Our customers and crew all disembarked as normal.”
Storm Corrie which followed the weekend’s Storm Malik has swept across the UK and brought with it winds up to 92mph in some areas.
Thousands remain without power in the north of Scotland and a yellow weather remains in place for parts of the country until at least 6pm this evening.
Comments & Moderation
