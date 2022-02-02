YOU refer to the so-called North Coast 500 route as “Scotland's answer to the famous Route 66 Highway” (“Popular North Coast 500 named most dangerous road in Britain”, The Herald, January 28). It is nothing of the sort. What this route is the answer to is the seemingly-unquenchable thirst for profit of the owner of the brand, including by promoting high-powered motorbike and mega-motorhome hire, which between them generate a toxic and hazardous cocktail of traffic during summer months – the one speeding, the other trundling, along our local roads, including mile after mile of single-track sections in poor condition, hairpin bends and blind summits.

I regularly use a section of this road, and know at first hand the danger this causes. Not once have I seen any traffic police. I was shocked (but maybe should not have been) to find that the signage for this route was erected at public expense.

It is high time that something was done about it.

Michael Otter, Oldshoremore.

DIVERSITY IN THE AIR WELCOME

I WAS delighted to read your report "Drive to help more women become high flyers as easyJet bids to recruit another 1,000 pilots (The Herald, January 31). Easyjet says it will focus on attracting more women “to tackle the gender imbalance in the industry”. There’s a lot of work to be done in that area, and I know that easyJet is already an industry leader through its Amy Johnson Flying Initiative, which has been running since 2015.

My career was spent working as a pilot, sharing the flight deck almost exclusively with white men. Only five per cent of UK airline pilots are female; in India, the figure is 13%. There’s no reliable data for BME pilots, but my estimate is that just 1-2% of UK pilots are from ethnic minorities. During 30 years of flying with the UK’s flag carrier airline, which employs 4,000 pilots, I never shared the cockpit with a colleague who was both female and BME.

There are several reasons for those statistics, but the disparities are so stark that it’s hard to avoid the conclusion that one major reason is the white male culture that dominates the profession and recruits from its ilk.

An absence of diversity can be a significant weakness. It can mean that the pool of new ideas is limited and that the diversity of the customer base is ignored. Understanding your customers better is likely to improve the service a business offers and help retain and attract new customers. Creating a more diverse flight deck is the right thing for easyJet to do; it should lead to better operational performance and greater profitability. I hope other UK airlines follow its lead.

Doug Maughan, Dunblane.

PROTEIN IDEA IS NOT NEW

I FOUND Joanna Blythman's article ("Forget the outdated advice from health ‘experts’ – here is how to lose weight", The Herald, January 29) very satisfying as I agreed with most of it.

When I was diagnosed with diabetes (there was no type 1 or 2 in these days) in 1953 forbidden foods were sugar, potatoes, teabread (scones, pancakes, buns and the like), anything that came out of a tin.

An interesting fact is that the Government seemed to be on to the fact that protein is the main part of a healthy diet for diabetics. Rationing was still in force and I was allocated three rations of butcher meat, cheese and butter. Sweeties were not rationed by then.

I can't remember about sugar and jam but I would have lost entitlement to all three.

Betty Davidson, Paisley.

WHEN BERNIE WAS ON WATCH

THE row about the renaming of the Black Bitch pub in Linlithgow ("Eminent black professor joins chorus of horror at plans to ditch pub's name" , The Herald, January 29) reminds me of my late friend, Bernie Grant, one of the first black MPs to be elected to the House of Commons.

Although his constituency was Tottenham, Bernie used to appear regularly at Scottish Question Time, where he would sit in silence at the back of the Chamber, assiduously observing the proceedings. This earned him the nickname the Black Watch.

I once asked Bernie if he found the moniker offensive. On the contrary, he was quite chuffed.

Dennis Canavan, Bannockburn.

A NEW COVID SIDE-EFFECT

WILLIAM Thomson (Letters, February 1) has friends who were not aware of the word "egregious" until Boris Johnson became Prime Minister.

I was not aware of the word "exponential" until the arrival of Covid-19, when exponential growth stories were the order of the day for media reporters and commentators.

May your Letters Pages grow exponentially.

David Miller, Milngavie.

ENDANGERED? JUST SAYING...

GORDON Bennett! What a lot of doodahs R Russell Smith (Letters, January 31) has dug out of the ether in response to last Friday's Issue of the Day (“Britain’s endangered sayings”, The Herald, January 28), but as imitation is the sincerest form of flattery I will go to the foot of our stairs, find san fairy Ann and without beating about the bush, or any more shilly-shallying, just beggar off and read The Herald until the cows come home, when hopefully it should be time to go up the wooden hill to Bedfordshire. That's enough banging on about nothing: but remember TANSTAAFL (there's no such thing as a free lunch. Rotten grammar too.)

Living costs, so remember that a little of what you fancy does you good. (Says she.) Write letters to The Herald.

Thelma Edwards, Kelso.

BOB HOPE'S RICH HUMOUR

TRIBUTES to Barry Cryer reminded me that professional comedians can sometimes be quite funny without the aid of gag writers.

The day after Forbes magazine revealed that Bob Hope was worth half a billion dollars, one of his staff said: “Bob, if you’ve got 500 million dollars, why are you cheap with your writers?”

“Aw, that article got it all wrong.”

“It did?”

“Yeah. I’m not sure I’ve even got 400 million.”

Robin Dow, Rothesay.