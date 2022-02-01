Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill and detectives have been given more time to question him.

The 20-year-old was initially arrested on Sunday afternoon on suspicion of the rape and assault of a young woman following social media images and videos posted online.

He was held in custody overnight on Monday after detectives from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were given more time to question Greenwood, who they have not formally named as the suspect.

The force said in a statement on Tuesday: “Detectives have been granted further additional time to speak to a man in his 20s who was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman.

Greenwood will not return to training or play matches for United until further notice (Martin Rickett/PA)

“The suspect was detained in custody on Sunday afternoon after we became aware of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.

“He continues to be questioned after magistrates authorised an extension until tomorrow, Wednesday 2 February.

“Following enquiries so far, he has since been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.

“Enquiries are ongoing and the victim continues to be offered specialist support.

“We remind people to avoid any commentary or sharing of images that could compromise the victim’s right to lifelong anonymity, or risk prejudicing a live investigation with active proceedings.”

Following the latest news from GMP, United released a club statement which read: “Manchester United reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind. As previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice.”

Within hours of the allegations appearing on Sunday morning, the footballer, regarded as one of United’s rising young stars, was suspended from playing or training with the club until further notice.

The posts have since been deleted from the social media page.

Complainants of sexual offences must not be identified and their anonymity is protected for life under the law.

Sportswear giant Nike, which sponsors Greenwood, said in a statement: “We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

Greenwood has also been removed from versions of the FIFA 22 game.

In a statement to the PA news agency, video game company Electronic Arts said: “Mason Greenwood has been removed from active squads in FIFA 22 and has also been suspended from appearing in FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) packs and Ultimate Draft.”