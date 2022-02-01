The search for a missing Edinburgh woman who vanished on New Year’s Day has entered its second month.

Alice Byrne was last seen leaving a friend’s flat in the Portobello area of Edinburgh on January 1, but has not been seen since.

Despite extensive police searches, there has been no trace of the 28-year-old since her disappearance.

Alice was last spotted at 10am on Marlborough Street, and it is believed she was headed towards the beach.

She left home without her phone and no one has seen or heard from her since her day of disappearance.

Police have said it is out of character for her not to keep in contact with family and friends and are increasingly concerned for her wellbeing.

She is described as white, around 5ft 6ins in height and of medium build with short black hair.

An image of a distinctive bat tattoo on her wrist was released in an effort to aid the search for her.

When she was last seen she was wearing a black top, black jeans and white trainers.

Police have been seen searching the Portobello beach area and promenade on foot, by drone, and with the dog unit.

A community Facebook group has been set up which has amassed more than 5,000 members has been set up to share updates on the investigation and group members have been sharing missing person posters around Edinburgh and beyond.

It is believed that missing Alice is vulnerable, and police have urged the public to report any information they may have about her whereabouts or sightings to 101 quoting reference 0647 of 2 January.