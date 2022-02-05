They are back. Little white heads reaching up from the mulch of autumn leaves under the big cherry tree; snowdrops, harbingers of spring. Wordsworth devoted a charming sonnet to them in 1819. The twentieth-century cleric-poet Andrew Young may well have had a snowdrop leaf in mind in his dramatic concluding lines from ‘Last Snow’ when ‘one green spear/ Stabbing a dead leaf from below /Kills winter at a blow.’

TO A SNOWDROP

Lone flower, hemmed in with snows, and white as they

But hardier far, once more I see thee bend

Thy forehead as if fearful to offend,

Like an unbidden guest. Though day by day

Storms, sallying from the mountain-tops, waylay

The rising sun, and on the plains descend;

Yet art thou welcome, welcome as a friend

Whose zeal outruns his promise! Blue-eyed May

Shall soon behold this border thickly set

With bright jonquils, their odours lavishing

On the soft west-wind and his frolic peers;

Nor will I then thy modest grace forget,

Chaste Snowdrop, venturous harbinger of Spring,

And pensive monitor of fleeting years!

William Wordsworth

LAST SNOW

Although the snow still lingers

Heaped on the ivy’s blunt webbed fingers

And painting tree-trunks on one side,

Here in this sunlit ride

The fresh unchristened things appear,

Leaf, spathe and stem,

With crumbs of earth clinging to them

To show the way they came

But no flower yet to tell their name,

And one green spear

Stabbing a dead leaf from below

Kills winter at a blow.

Andrew Young