They are back. Little white heads reaching up from the mulch of autumn leaves under the big cherry tree; snowdrops, harbingers of spring. Wordsworth devoted a charming sonnet to them in 1819. The twentieth-century cleric-poet Andrew Young may well have had a snowdrop leaf in mind in his dramatic concluding lines from ‘Last Snow’ when ‘one green spear/ Stabbing a dead leaf from below /Kills winter at a blow.’
TO A SNOWDROP
Lone flower, hemmed in with snows, and white as they
But hardier far, once more I see thee bend
Thy forehead as if fearful to offend,
Like an unbidden guest. Though day by day
Storms, sallying from the mountain-tops, waylay
The rising sun, and on the plains descend;
Yet art thou welcome, welcome as a friend
Whose zeal outruns his promise! Blue-eyed May
Shall soon behold this border thickly set
With bright jonquils, their odours lavishing
On the soft west-wind and his frolic peers;
Nor will I then thy modest grace forget,
Chaste Snowdrop, venturous harbinger of Spring,
And pensive monitor of fleeting years!
William Wordsworth
LAST SNOW
Although the snow still lingers
Heaped on the ivy’s blunt webbed fingers
And painting tree-trunks on one side,
Here in this sunlit ride
The fresh unchristened things appear,
Leaf, spathe and stem,
With crumbs of earth clinging to them
To show the way they came
But no flower yet to tell their name,
And one green spear
Stabbing a dead leaf from below
Kills winter at a blow.
Andrew Young
