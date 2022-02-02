Andy Murray’s search for a new long-term coach is still going on after his trial period with Jan de Witt ended.
The former world number one is looking for a successor for Jamie Delgado, who left Murray’s camp at the end of last year after a lengthy partnership.
De Witt, a German coach who counts Gilles Simon and Gael Monfils among his former players, travelled with Murray to Abu Dhabi for an exhibition event before Christmas before also heading to Australia for events in Melbourne, Sydney and the Australian Open.
There looked to be promise in the partnership, despite difficulties caused by coronavirus, as Murray reached the final in Sydney, before a disappointing second-round loss in the first grand slam of the year.
And Murray, who also trialled Johanna Konta’s former coach Esteban Carril in November, will not continue with De Witt, the PA news agency understands.
The 34-year-old Scot could return to action at the Rotterdam Open next week before travelling to Dubai for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships later this month.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.