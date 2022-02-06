The food writer and supper club host is all about sustainable, vegan dishes celebrating what's in season. By Lauren Taylor.

It might be pretty normal in your household to throw away potato peelings, cauliflower leaves and apple cores, but there's a new movement encouraging us to use all those bits up to help curb the growing global food waste problem. After all, they are perfectly edible - even delicious, given the right treatment.

Plant-based chef and supper club host Sophie Gordon admits she's received "a couple of looks" on the train when eating an entire apple, down to the thin stick. "I was just thinking how funny it was, because I know it's not the nicest part of the apple, but it's still fine."

Nearly a third of all food produced globally goes to waste; it's a staggering statistic, and as we all try to be more conscious of our ecological footprint, chucking extra food into a dish instead of the bin seems simple and doable.

Gordon, 29, is part of a growing number of people in the food world proving whole vegetable cookery is possible (and tasty) - similar to the movement using the entire animal. And while many people are getting on board with ordering cod's cheeks and offal in restaurants or cooking with dairy cow meat, we might turn our noses up at the hairy end of a spring onion.

Her debut cookbook, The Whole Vegetable: Sustainable Recipes For A Healthier Planet, is a collection of seasonal recipes celebrating veg in its entirety (whether that's whole-baked harissa cauliflower or roasted celeriac), tips for wasting less and using up leftovers, or using fruit and veg in ways you may not have thought of before (like cabbage ramen, chive and chickpea sandwiches, or maple and thyme roasted pears).

It was her chef dad who first instilled the notion of minimal food waste in her. Now Brighton-based, Gordon spent time in Australia where she says "the food isn't in packaging, you can buy one carrot instead of a whole bunch", and she lived alone: "I'd often have half a pepper or a little bit of cauliflower left, so I always wanted to find new ways to use them, and not waste it."

"With cauliflower or broccoli, people chop off a big portion of the stalk and then chuck it away," Gordon says, "but you can just chop that up and add it to whatever you're doing." Why are we so conditioned to throw the harder parts away? You can boil those bits first, then put them in a pan. We're really missing a trick when it comes to lettuce, too. "People just chuck their lettuce away if it's looking a bit limp, but you can just chuck it in and cook it as if it was spinach," she says. Added nutrients, less waste - win-win.

And why are we so adamant potatoes need to be peeled? Gordon, who has been vegan for a decade, says she tends not to peel them ("I like the skin") and "often you just need to give it a really good scrub, it's exactly the same, it's just another part of the vegetable". If you absolutely must have your mash silky smooth or your roasties bare, you can still make tasty use of the peelings. "Peel them off and chop them really small, then fry them in oil, garlic, salt and pepper, and then they're kind of like croutons or crisps. You could put them on a salad," she says.

Don't be afraid to experiment with the parts you often throw out, is the message. "Celery leaves are just the herb - they're a bit like parsley. You kind of feel like you've achieved something, you know?"

One thing Gordon swears by is keeping a 'stock box' in the fridge. "If I have leftover onion peelings or something like that, I keep building that box up, and I'll make a stock maybe once every two weeks," she says. Even if you can't use it straight away, it'll freeze."

Naturally, being more sustainable means trying to eat produce only when it's in season - but if you're used to seeing every fruit and veg packaged up all year round on your local supermarket shelves, it takes some conscious effort.

"You just sometimes have to be OK with the fact that tomatoes you buy from a supermarket [out of season] aren't going to be very nice - so just avoid them. Sweetcorn and chestnuts are two of my favourite vegetables, but they don't have a very long season - you might see corn late May until September, and then it's gone." But that makes it more exciting, she says, "And then you get used to it."

Ultimately, Gordon says: "You're not going to be perfect, and you don't have to be."

The cookbook is littered with helpful non-waste tips and tricks: "More planning, more writing a list of what you've got [to get] before going to the shops," she says. "When you say it out loud, people say, 'Oh that's really simple'. And we should probably start implementing them into our daily lives to become habits.

"But they are so simple - and that's why we should do them."

The Whole Vegetable: Sustainable Recipes For A Healthier Planet by Sophie Gordon is published by Michael Joseph, priced £25. Available now.

Lazy day pasta with garlic kale sauce

This healthy and comforting pasta couldn't be easier.

If you have kale or cavolo nero that's on the turn, this pasta sauce really makes the most of your leftover veg - and it's packed full of goodness, too.



Ingredients:

(Serves 4-6)

1 large bunch of kale, any variety, roughly chopped (cavolo nero is also great)

1 large shallot or white onion, finely chopped

6 cloves of garlic: 4 crushed or finely chopped, 2 thinly sliced

2-4tbsp olive oil

2-4tbsp nutritional yeast

2tbsp Dijon mustard

4tbsp white wine

1tsp dried chilli flakes

1 lemon, juiced, plus a dash of zest

Salt and pepper

Approximately 340g dried pasta of choice (penne, macaroni, rigatoni, cannelloni, fusilli, etc)

200g mushrooms, sliced thin



Method:

1. Bring a pan of salted water to the boil. Add your chopped kale and cook for five to seven minutes, until wilted and cooked through. You can also steam it. Once cooked, drain and blanch in cold water briefly to stop the cooking process.

2. Transfer the kale to a blender and add your chopped shallot or onion, the four crushed or finely chopped cloves of garlic, the olive oil, nutritional yeast, mustard, white wine, chilli flakes, lemon juice and zest. Season with salt and pepper and blend until you have a relatively smooth but thick sauce mixture. You can add water to loosen if necessary. Season to taste, then pop to one side while you make the rest of the dish.

3. Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil and add your desired pasta. Cook until al dente, about 10-12 minutes. Drain, then put back into the pot and cover. While your pasta is cooking, heat up about one tablespoon of olive oil in a saucepan. Once hot, add the two sliced cloves of garlic and saute until golden and fragrant. Make sure you stir frequently to prevent them burning. Add your sliced mushrooms to the garlic and sweat until soft. You can add a dash more olive oil or water to the pan if it is a little dry. Season with salt and pepper.

4. The mushrooms will sweat and wilt very quickly. Go ahead, pour in your kale sauce and heat up over a low heat, again stirring frequently. Heat until cooked through. Pour the sauce over the pasta in the pot and stir well. You can do this over a low heat if your pasta has cooled too much. Season with extra salt and pepper, chilli flakes and olive oil to taste.

5. Dish up accordingly and enjoy!

