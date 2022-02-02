Boris Johnson will face Prime Minister’s Questions today following the release of the Sue Gray report earlier this week.

Sue Gray found that “at least some of the gatherings” she investigated represent “a serious failure to observe not just the high standards expected of those working at the heart of Government but also of the standards expected of the entire British population at the time.

The final line of the report reads: “There is significant learning to be drawn from these events which must be addressed immediately across Government. This does not need to wait for the police investigations to be concluded.”

Johnson addressed the Commons on Monday where he faced further calls to resign.

He told the Commons: “Firstly, I want to say sorry – and I’m sorry for the things we simply didn’t get right and also sorry for the way this matter has been handled.

“It’s no use saying this or that was within the rules and it’s no use saying people were working hard. This pandemic was hard for everyone.”

He faced shouts of “resign” from Opposition MPs as he told the Commons: “We asked people across this country to make the most extraordinary sacrifices – not to meet loved ones, not to visit relatives before they died, and I understand the anger that people feel.

“But it isn’t enough to say sorry. This is a moment when we must look at ourselves in the mirror and we must learn.

“While the Metropolitan Police must yet complete their investigation, and that means there are no details of specific events in Sue Gray’s report, I of course accept Sue Gray’s general findings in full, and above all her recommendation that we must learn from these events and act now.”

Nicola Sturgeon says Johnson has “misled the House of Commons”





Addressing parliament on Tuesday, Sturgeon asserted her belief that Johnson has misled parliament.

She said: “I think there is very little public trust remaining in the integrity and the decision making of the Prime Minister and his government in these matters.”

📣 @NicolaSturgeon: "It is now impossible to reach any conclusion other than the Prime Minister has seriously and serially misled the House of Commons."



“I think it is now also impossible to reach any other conclusion than the Prime Minister has seriously and serially misled the House of Commons,” she continued.

How to watch PMQs in Scotland

You can live stream the questions faced by the Prime Minister on several channels.

PMQs will begin at the normal time of 12pm.

BBC Parliament will be streaming PMQs via BBC iPlayer while Sky News will also be providing live coverage on Youtube.

You will also be able to watch along at Parliament Live TV which you can access here.