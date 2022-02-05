Lychee Oriental, Glasgow
Lychee Oriental offers the best in Oriental cuisine, cocktails, and wines, and is led by award-winning celebrity chef Jimmy Lee. It's located at 59 Mitchell Street in a recently renovated listed building, just a short walk from Buchanan Street, and offers a variety of a la carte sit-in and take-away menus, including an exceptional gluten-free menu.
IG: @lychee_glasgow
Salt and Chilli, St James Quarter, Edinburgh
Salt & Chilli Oriental is Cantonese street food reimagined, remastered, and given a playful twist. Salt and Chilli, located in Bonnie & Wild's Scottish Marketplace, serves comforting Chinese classics alongside fusion concoctions, combining traditional Hong Kong street food with a strong dose of modern Scottish attitude. Chicken Satay with Spicy Dip, Bao filled Katsu Chicken, and the signature 'Salt & Chilli Menu' are all on the menu.
IG: @saltandchillioriental
Shanghai Teahouse, Bothwell
Shanghai Teahouse is an opulent Cantonese restaurant on Glasgow's outskirts that brings authentic Chinese food straight from Shanghai with an extensive menu that blends traditional and contemporary Chinese culture. The restaurant serves a variety of fresh and vibrant dishes in an elegant setting, and the A La Carte menu includes favourites such as Chargrilled Chicken Satay Skewers and Spare Ribs in Peking Sauce for appetisers and Kung Po Chicken and Traditional Chinese Curry for main courses. Twice-cooked pork belly with black bean sauce and steamed halibut fillets with ginger, soy, and spring onion are among the specialties on the menu.
IG: @shanghaibothwell
XI'AN at Cranside Kitchen, Glasgow
It began as a take-away (and, judging by the number of Deliveroo riders streaming in and out of the doors, it still does a roaring take-out business), but XI'AN at Cranside Kitchen now has its own restaurant. The menu is straightforward, with Cantonese classics like Crispy Aromatic Duck and Szechuan favourites like Black Bean Beef. Diners can expect to find all of their old favourites, such as salt and pepper chicken and crispy chilli beef, as well as soups, baos, and daily specials.
IG: @cransidekitchen
