Ice Hockey is often one of the more popular events at the Winter Olympics, but what are the rules?
A men’s and women’s competition will run at the Games in China.
How does Ice Hockey work?
The object of ice hockey is simple, score more goals than your opponent.
The game consists of three 20-minute periods.
Six players from each side are on the ice at any one time, a goalie, two defencemen, two wingers and a centre.
Players can be subbed on and off at any time, with the two defencemen often working as a unit, and the wingers and centre, considered forwards, working as a unit.
The ice is split into three sections, an offensive zone for each side, and the neutral zone in the centre of the rink.
The zones are marked by blue lines. It is illegal for an attacking player to enter the offensive zone before the puck, doing so would be offside.
Which Team GB members will be competing in Ice Hockey?
Team GB hasn’t entered Ice Hockey sides to the competitions at this year’s Winter Olympics.
Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Japan, Latvia, Russian Olympic Committee, Switzerland, Slovakia, Sweden, and the USA are the teams taking part.
When to watch Ice Hockey at the Winter Olympics
February 3
- Women’s preliminary round – 4.10am, 8.40am, 1.10pm
February 4
- Women’s preliminary round – 4.10am
February 5
- Women’s preliminary round – 4.10am, 8.40am, 1.10pm
February 6
- Women’s preliminary round – 8.40am, 1.10pm
February 7
- Women’s preliminary round – 4.10am, 8.40am, 1.10pm
February 8
- Women’s preliminary round – 4.10am, 8.40am, 1.10pm
February 9
- Men’s preliminary round – 8.40am, 1.10pm
February 10
- Men’s preliminary round – 4.10am, 8.40am, 1.10pm
February 11
- Men’s preliminary round – 4.10am, 8.40am, 1.10pm
- Women’s play-offs quarterfinals – 4.10am, 1.10pm
February 12
- Men’s preliminary round – 4.10am, 8.40am, 1.10pm
- Women’s play-offs quarterfinals – 4.10am, 8.40am
February 13
- Men’s preliminary round – 4.10am, 8.40am, 1.10pm
February 14
- Women’s play-offs semifinals – 4.10am, 1.10pm
February 15
- Men’s qualification play-off, 4.10am, 8.40am, 1.10pm
February 16
- Men’s play-off quarterfinals – 4.10am, 6am, 8.40am, 1.30pm
- Women’s bronze medal game – 11.30am
February 17
- Women’s gold medal game, 4.10am
February 18
- Men’s play-off semifinals - 4.10am, 1.10pm
February 19
- Men’s bronze medal game – 1.10pm
February 20
- Men’s gold medal game – 4.10am
