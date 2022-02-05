Dawyck Botanic Garden

Stobo, Peebles EH45 9JU

Why We Should Visit

Dawyck is home to one of Scotland’s finest collections of trees and the garden’s position, high above the River Tweed, makes it the perfect location for growing a wide range of plants that come from the mountainous regions of Europe, Asia and North America.

The season at Dawyck runs from the start of February, when the snowdrops open, and continues until autumn, when the overhead canopy of leaves puts on a vivid display. The garden is part of the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh network and the plants spread out across Dawyck’s 65 acres include many that are threatened in their native habitats.

A series of footpaths thread up and down the hillside allowing visitors to discover plants from around the world.

Story of the Garden

A castle was built in Dawyck in the 13th century and the 19th century house that exists today occupies the space where the earlier building once stood. The estate changed hands many times down the centuries but over the course of 300 years a series of owners planted many trees.

In the 17th century the Veitch family, who owned Dawyck at the time, created a windbreak, enabling more plants to be grown, and they also planted Scotland’s first exotic tree, a horse chestnut from Eastern Europe. Some of the silver firs which the Veitch family added to the garden still stand.

The Balfours, who owned the estate from 1897 until 1978 when they gave it to the nation, introduced the rhododendrons and daffodils, as well as the blue poppies that contribute to the garden’s exuberant spring displays.

Over the years the garden has survived devastating storms, which have brought down some of its finest trees, as well as rampant invasive species that have had to be cleared to allow native flowers and endangered plants from other parts of the world to flourish.

Highlights

Snowdrops are everywhere at Dawyck at the moment and every Sunday from tomorrow until March 27, visitors will be able to take snowdrop walks in the company of a garden guide who can explain more about these favourite spring flowers. In April and May the Azalea terrace will explode into colour and fill the garden with scent.

Don’t Miss

During the 19th century Sir John Murray Naesmyth was carrying out an ambitious project to plant 2000 acres of mixed woodland when he noticed that one of the beech trees at Dawyck was different from the others. Instead of spreading outwards, it developed a narrow, columnar form. This turned out to be a distinct species, subsequently known as Fagus sylvatica ‘Dawyck,’ which has proved to be popular with landscapers when planting avenues of trees. That original tree still grows in the garden today.

Anything Else to Look Out For

Twenty years ago the Heron Wood Reserve was established as a cryptogamic sanctuary. Left untended, this area of the garden allows the growth and development of fungi, bryophytes (mosses, liverworts and hornworts), pteridophytes (ferns and horsetails) and algae. The RBGE is a world leader in cryptogam research and the 7.5 acre reserve is now one of the best documented pieces of land in Britain.

Best Time To Visit

Spring at Dawyck unfolds in a series of delightful waves, from the opening of the first snowdrop to the appearance of thousands of daffodils, followed by bluebells, rhododendrons and azaleas until finally the meconopsis unfurl their silky petals in intense shades of blue. There is more drama in autumn when the trees take on their autumn colours.

Any Recommendations In The Area?

At Kailzie Gardens near Peebles the 15 acres of woodland walks are carpeted with snowdrops, which are followed by daffodils and bluebells. The walled gardens still contain their original greenhouses as well as Scotland’s oldest larch tree.

Directions

Dawyck sits on the B712, eight miles south west of Peebles.

Details

Dawyck is open daily, 10am - 4pm £8/£7/free

Tel: 01721 760254

Www.rbge.org.uk

Floors Castle

Kelso

TD5 7SY

Floors Castle in Kelso is the largest inhabited castle in Scotland, but while the Castle itself doesn’t open until April, the gardens and estate are open every day. Visitors can follow trails through the woodland or along the banks of the River Tweed.

The woodlands include the Star Plantation, which was replanted following a devastating storm in 1993. Here paths radiate out from a central lime tree, surrounded by a seat, and provide access to open glades filled with snowdrops.

To mark the Millenium, a huge parterre was created from box hedging. It features the entwined initials of the Duke and Duchess of Roxburghe, owners of Floors Castle, while in the four-acre walled garden peaches and grapes still grow in glasshouses that were built in the 1850s.

Within the walled garden a new Tapestry Garden has been created by knitting together the colours and textures of herbaceous plants and elsewhere on the estate an adventure playground provides space for children to enjoy outdoor fun.

In Association with Discover Scottish Gardens. See www.discoverscottishgardens.org.