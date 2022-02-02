Following the damage wreaked by storms Malik and Corrie, parts of Scotland could see blizzards and icy fronts appearing at the end of this week as the Met Office forecast a ‘brief, wintery blast’.

The mild temperatures that have been lingering could be pushed out by "a more wintery feel", Met Office’s Alex Deakin forecasts.

Not only that, but much of the week will remain windy, though not as severe as those just passed.

Wind and showers will be coming in on Friday, February 4 with temperatures beginning to drop on Thursday night.

This comes as meteorologists suggested we could see snowfall in the UK as temperatures plummet in the final month of winter with a hint of snow between February 1 and February 8.

Wondering what the weather has in store for us this week? Here's Alex Deakin with all of the details 👇 pic.twitter.com/N3IoptFDGD — Met Office (@metoffice) January 31, 2022

Showers will initially cover the hills across Scotland, but throughout Friday snow will reach lower levels and could impact parts of Northern England.

Hills and higher routes will also experience gusty winds, Deakin says, which could bring blizzards and potential for icy conditions as well.

BBC weather highlights heavy patches of snow focusing mainly on the West and North Highlands, East Ayrshire and Stranraer on Friday, disappearing later in the evening. However, patches are visible across the country.

Another warm front will appear after Friday, bringing back warm air to the start of February and ending a brief wintery spell.

Alex Deakin said: “But then we see another warm front reintroducing milder air and again that balance between low pressure system to the north and high pressure to the south as we go into the weekend”.

You can keep up to date with your local forecast on the Met Office website here.