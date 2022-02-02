The best stock trading apps in the UK allow you to buy and sell assets in a low-cost and regulated manner.

In addition to stocks, you’ll likely find that your chosen platform also gives you access to commodities, indices, and forex.

In this article, we review our five best stock trading apps UK in the market right now.

Our 5 Best Stock Trading Apps UK for 2022

Looking for an overview of the five best stock trading platforms for 2022? If so, check out the list of providers below.

eToro - Overall Our Best Trading App for 2022

- Overall Our Best Trading App for 2022 Capital.com - Trade Over 6,000 CFD Assets at 0% Commission

- Trade Over 6,000 CFD Assets at 0% Commission Libertex – Our Best Trading app for Leveraged Positions

– Our Best Trading app for Leveraged Positions Skilling – Our Best Trading Platform for Beginners

– Our Best Trading Platform for Beginners AvaTrade - Great Platform for Advanced Traders

Read on to find our reviews of the above trading platforms.

Our Favourite Trading Apps Reviewed

1. eToro – Our Overall Best Trading App for 2022

Our research findings concluded that eToro is one of the best trading apps on the market today. You can deposit from just $10 to get started if you’re based in the US or UK - or $50 elsewhere. Once your account is ready to go - you can buy and sell stocks and ETFs at 0% commission. This covers thousands of markets from 17 US and international exchanges.

You can also access cryptocurrencies, forex, commodities, and indices. In terms of fees, USD deposits and withdrawals are free - and all other currencies are charged at 0.5%. Assets outside of the stocks and ETF department can be traded on a spread-only basis.

Another core feature of the eToro trading platform is that you only need to meet a minimum investment of $10 when buying and selling stocks and ETFs. This means that eToro is highly suitable for those on a budget. You can also access passive investment tools on the eToro platform - which includes an innovative Copy Trading feature. As the name implies, this allows you to copy the investments of a skilled eToro trader.

Moreover, you can also access Smart Portfolios that are managed by the eToro team. These target specific industries and strategies - such as dividend stocks or renewable energy. We should also note that eToro offers a safe place to trade, not least because the platform is regulated by the SEC, FCA, ASIC, and CySEC. More than 20 million clients from over 100+ countries are now using eToro - which is a testament to its popularity.

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider

2. Capital.com - Trade Over 6,000 CFD Assets at 0% Commission

Next up on our list of the best trading app providers is Capital.com - which specializes in financial derivatives. This includes both CFDs and spread betting instruments, albeit, the latter is only available in the UK and Ireland. Nevertheless, all of the 6,000+ financial markets available on the Capital.com platform can be traded on a commission-free basis.

Moreover, spreads are typically tight throughout the day and all deposits and withdrawals are processed fee-free. Getting started with this trading platform requires just $20 when using a debit/credit card or e-wallet. If you’re looking to use a bank wire to fund your account, the minimum stands at $250.

One of the main benefits of trading CFDs at Capital.com is that you can apply leverage to your positions. Specific limits here depend on your trading status and location. For instance, retail clients in the UK, European Union, and Australia can trade major forex pairs with leverage of up to 1:30. In terms of supported markets, Capital.com offers everything from stocks and ETFs to indices, hard metals, and energies.

76.25% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider

3. Libertex – Our Best Trading App for Leveraged Positions UK

Libertex is a top-rated online broker that offers both CFDs and traditional investments. Perhaps this trading platform is more popular for the latter, not least because Libertex offers leveraged markets on all of its supported financial instruments. This is inclusive of stocks, forex, metals, indices, agricultural products, energies, and more.

Much like Capital.com, the amount of leverage offered by Libertex will depend on where you live and whether you are a retail or professional client. In terms of fees, Libertex allows you to trade stocks at 0% commission. Spreads are typically very competitive, too. You can open an account with ease at Libertex and the platform supports debit/credit cards, Paypal, Skrill, and more.

Regardless of the payment option you elect to use, no transaction fees will be charged. Another reason why Libertex is popular is that it allows you to trade via MetaTrader 4 and 5. Moreover, when trading CFDs here, you can enter the market with a buy or sell order. This means that in theory, you can attempt to profit from both rising and falling asset prices.

Trading CFDs involves a significant risk of loss that may not be suitable for all investors.

4. Skilling - Best Trading Platform for Super-Tight Spreads

Skilling is another top-rated provider that specializes in CFD instruments. More specifically, this broker offers super-low fees, and the ability to go long or short. Regarding cost-effectiveness, Libertex offers industry-leading spreads.

In addition to low spreads, Libertex allows you to trade stock CFDs at 0% commission. All of the markets supported by Libertex - which also covers forex, commodities, and indices, can be traded with leverage. In fact, when you trade with leverage at this platform, the minimum margin requirement is just $3. Finally, Libertex is also a good option if you want to trade on the move, as you can access your account through a user-friendly mobile app.

5. AvaTrade - Great Platform for Advanced Traders

AvaTrade is one of the best stock trading apps in the market for those with a solid background in buying and selling financial instruments. The provider - which specializes in derivatives in the form of CFDs, offers a variety of advanced platforms. In addition to MT4 and MT5, this is inclusive of the AvaTrade web platform - which comes packed with technical indicators and chart drawing tools.

AvaTrade offers a good selection of stock CFDs, as well as forex, digital currencies, indices, and commodities. All of the aforementioned CFD asset classes can be traded at 0% commission alongside tight spreads. Moreover, as a CFD specialist, AvaTrade allows you to access your chosen market with leverage - and the ability to enter a position with either a buy or sell order.

How to Choose the Best Trading App for You

When researching the best stock trading platforms for your skillset and financial goals, there are a number of factors that you need to consider.

Regulation and Safety

Assessing whether or not your chosen trading platform offers a safe and secure environment to invest is relatively simple.

That is to say, if the trading platform is legitimate, it will be regulated by a reputable financial body.

For instance, the top-rated platform eToro is not only regulated by the SEC and FCA but CySEC and ASIC.

Tools & Features

We like trading apps that offer tools and features to cover all skillsets.

For example, if you’re a seasoned trader, you will likely find the technical indicators and chart drawing tools offered by Libertex useful.

If you’re a newbie, the Copy Trading tool offered by eToro is worth looking into - as this allows you to copy a successful investor like-for-like.

Payment Methods

You should also check what payment methods are supported when researching the best trading platforms.

All of the platforms and CFD brokers reviewed on this page support debit/credit cards and bank transfers - with some even accepting Paypal and Skrill.

It’s also wise to check what fees apply to your chosen deposit/withdrawal method.

Conclusion

This guide has reviewed five of the very best trading platforms to consider joining in 2022. All of the platforms discussed offer low fees, plenty of supported assets, and a strong standing with financial regulators.

We found that eToro stands out in this crowded marketplace - with the platform offering thousands of stocks and ETFs at 0% commission, alongside forex and commodity markets.

Moreover, the minimum trade size at eToro starts from just $10 and you can open an account and palace your first trade in less than 10 minutes.

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider.

