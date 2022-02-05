What's the story?

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Tell me more.

Ice, snow and derring-do take centre stage as the action cranks into gear this weekend. There will be a record 109 sets of medals up for grabs over the next fortnight, including across seven new events in snowboarding, bobsled, and skiing.

Any Scots in action for Team GB?

Besides a ubiquitous presence in curling, led by skips Eve Muirhead and Bruce Mouat, other names to look out for include alpine skiers Charlie Guest and Alex Tilley, as well as Andrew Musgrave and Andrew Young in the cross-country skiing disciplines.

Natasha McKay and Lewis Gibson are set to make their Olympic debuts in figure skating, while Kirsty Muir – the youngest member of Team GB at 17 – will showcase her skills in freestyle skiing. With Elise Christie now retired, Kathryn Thomson is flying the flag in speed skating.

When can I watch?

The BBC will broadcast more than 300 hours of live coverage across BBC One and BBC Two, as well as on BBC iPlayer, the Red Button and BBC Sport website, between now and February 20.

Among the presenters are Hazel Irvine, Jeanette Kwakye, Ayo Akinwolere and JJ Chalmers, with Clare Balding fronting a daily highlights show.

Double Olympic champion Lizzy Yarnold joins the team to provide expert analysis on skeleton, bobsleigh and luge.

The line up also features Rhona Howie – who led the women’s curling team to victory at Salt Lake City in 2002 – as well as skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, winners of ice dancing gold at Sarajevo in 1984.