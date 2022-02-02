FORMER England scrum-half Caity Mattinson is set to revive her international career with the country of her birth after being named by Scotland coach Bryan Easson in his squad of 30 for the Rugby World Cup play-off in Dubai later this month.
Born in Inverness, Worcester Warriors back Mattinson played seven times for England in 2017 and 2018 but is eligible to switch allegiances under World Rugby’s new rules given the length of time that has elapsed since her last appearance.
“Caity has been really keen to return to international rugby and play for Scotland,” Easson said. “It will be great to see her involved with the group.”
The squad of 30 includes two other players yet to turn out for Scotland - Edinburgh University pair Eva Donaldson and Meryl Smith. Experienced back Hannah Smith misses out on the trip to the Middle East because of suspension, but otherwise Easson has been able to select his strongest squad.
The Scots face a shoot-out against either Colombia or Kazakhstan on Friday 25 February, with the winners going through to the World Cup finals in New Zealand later in the year.
Scotland squad:
Forwards: L Bartlett, C Belisle (both Loughborough Lightning), S Bonar (Harlequins), L Cockburn (Worcester Warriors), K Dougan (Gloucester Hartpury), E Donaldson (Edinburgh Uni), E Gallagher (Stirling County), J Konkel (Harlequins), R Malcolm (captain, Loughborough Lightning), R McLachlan (Sale Sharks), L McMillan (Hillhead Jordanhill), L O’Donnell, L Skeldon (both Worcester Warriors), E Wassell (Loughborough Lightning), M Wright (Sale Sharks), A Young (Edinburgh Uni).
Backs: S Campbell (Edinburgh Uni), M Gaffney (Loughborough Lightning), C Grant (Saracens), S Law (Sale Sharks), Rhona Lloyd (Les Lionesses du Stade Bordelaise), C Mattinson (Worcester Warriors), J Maxwell (Loughborough Lightning), M McDonald (Hillhead Jordanhill), E Musgrove (unattached), H Nelson (Loughborough Lightning), C Rollie (Exeter Chiefs), M Smith (Edinburgh Uni), L Thomson (Sale Sharks), E Wills (Hillhead Jordanhill).
Meanwhile, Edinburgh have signed Bristol prop Jake Armstrong on a short-term loan. The 27-year-old tighthead will join a squad that has been depleted by the loss of WP Nel and Luan de Bruin to Scotland duty and injury respectively. Angus Williams and Lee-Roy Atalifo were the tightheads who saw action in the team’s defeat by Ospreys last Saturday.
