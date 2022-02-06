What is it?

A cold weather, mountain biking jacket from Livingston-based cycling apparel company Endura.

Good points?

Incorporating PrimaLoft gold insulation panels, the garment traps warmth incredibly well for such a thin, non-restrictive and lightweight fabric to allow you to enjoy any ride in comfort.

Venting two-way zips under the arms provide temperature control for when you have warmed up. Simply adjust these accordingly until you have the perfect balance of airflow to the right areas.

Two large capacity front pockets also double as extra vents when you need additional cooling, such as after climbing a particularly taxing hill. Durable shoulders with silicone grip help prevent backpacks or any protective straps from slipping down even in wet conditions.

Elongated cuffs hug your wrists instead of flapping in the wind and this design also makes them easier to fit gloves over which is a nice touch. The hood proffers an elongated cap section at the front which enables the shape to be maintained over a helmet and keep the elements at bay.

It is a handsome-looking jacket, available in black or an eye-catching electric blue and purple combo.

Bad points?

Some may find the absence of traditional rear pockets disappointing but the increased capacity of the chest-to-hip front pockets should more than make up for it.

Best for ...

Those who fearlessly embark on their beloved cycling regime no matter the conditions and want to be comfortable in doing so. Winter commuters could also find the jacket useful due to its adaptability.

Avoid if ...

You are purely a fair-weather rider, only venturing out when the environs are pleasurable.

Score: 9/10.

Endura MT500 Freezing Point Jacket II, £159.99 (endurasport.com)