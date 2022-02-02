GIVEN the enthusiastic public response the 2014 Commonwealth Games enjoyed at the time and the nostalgic glow in which it still bathes, to hear next year’s inaugural combined cycling world championships described as “the biggest event to be ever staged in Glasgow and Scotland” seems like quite the claim.

Paul Bush, however, makes no apologies for the boldness of that statement. Bush has been at the heart of most of the major events held in his country over the last few decades including the Ryder Cup, MTV Music Awards and Euro 2020 and remains positively upbeat that this will top the lot.

It has been a hugely challenging undertaking so far in trying to arrange for 13 different cycling disciplines to each have their world championships in the same country across an 11-day period – now confirmed for August 3 to 13, 2023 – both in terms of coping with Covid restrictions and also because it has never been done before.

Set to run to a cost of around £50m, most of which will come from the public purse, it will see 2600 professional cyclists descend for what is predicted by the organisers to be “one of the world’s top 10 most watched sporting events” of next year, run under the theme of People, Place and Planet.

Glasgow will be the hub but Dumfries and Galloway will also play host and there is unconfirmed speculation that Fort William and Stirling will also have a role to play, too, the former likely to provide a spectacular setting for the mountain bike competitions.

It is hard to envisage cycling producing a global crossover star to light up the event in the manner of Usain Bolt at Glasgow 2014 but Bush is bullishly confident that the Scottish public will embrace this gathering just as warmly.

“Scotland has a fantastic track record in delivering major events but I think 2023 will be unique,” he said, wearing his Chair of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships hat. “It brings the cycling family together for the first time ever.

“I’m really confident the Scottish sporting public will get right behind this just as they did the Commonwealth Games in 2014. Once the excitement starts as we build up towards next year, I’m sure the wider public will also see the opportunity that this event provides. It’s not too far behind London 2012.

“It’s pan-Scotland. We haven’t announced yet where the rest of the disciplines are going to be held but we’re going to be taking this event into communities where events don’t traditionally take place.

“So we’re really excited with 18 months to go but we’re a little bit scared, too, as the clock is ticking. The pressure is on Trudy [Lindblade], our chief executive and her team to deliver.

“But this isn’t just about the rainbow jerseys and the world champions that will be lauded in Scotland. This is about making transformational change in society. How do we get more people riding a bike?”

Lindblade, the Australian leading the operational process, conceded there have been many challenges along the way but believes the end result will be worth waiting for.

“One of the first things that we did actually when we set up the organisation and I started in the role is we set up a pandemic impacts working group,” she revealed.

“That continually monitors the state of the pandemic, both in Glasgow, in Scotland, but also across the world, monitoring what other major events are doing, and keeping abreast of the latest information.

“We work very closely with the Scottish Government and our partners as well, to make sure that we're informed, and we're also working with previous events that have been held.

“We can take a lot of great learnings, particularly with the Euros and the Cop 26 event recently held in the city. So at the moment it's very much monitoring, watching and making sure that we take on board and look at what is happening.

“We’ve certainly been challenged but one of the things about running major events is people pull together when times are tough.”

David Lappartient, president of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), believes Glasgow is the ideal destination for something that has been five years in the making.

“The announcement of the dates is an important milestone in the organisation of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships,” he said.

“Bringing our existing UCI World Championships together at the same time and in one venue every four years was one of my visions before my election as UCI President in 2017. We have been working towards this ever since.

“I am delighted that the inaugural one will take place in Glasgow and across Scotland. With their experience hosting high-level international sporting events, Glasgow’s iconic sports venues, and the stunning Scottish scenery, we have all the ingredients for an exceptional 11 days of competition.”