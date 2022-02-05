Benjamin Francis Leftwich

10 February. Tickets from £17.60. The Liquid Room, 9C Victoria Street, Edinburgh, EH1 2HE.

Singer-songwriter Benjamin Francis Leftwich is heading out on tour and will be playing Liquid Room. The singer has released three albums, selling over 180,000 worldwide and racking over 500 million streams. See him live in Edinburgh in the lead up to the release of his new album in June.

https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/

The 39 Steps

10-12 February. Tickets from £8. Carnegie Hall, East Port, Dunfermline, KY12 7JA.

The two-time Tony and Drama Desk award winning show takes the stage of Dunfermline’s Carnegie Hall. There are over 150 characters (played by a cast of six), an onstage plane crash, and a whole host of excitement. This amateur production of the much-loved classic is presented by Concord Theatricals.

https://www.onfife.com/

Fridays at One

11 February. Tickets from £5. Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, 100 Renfrew Street, Glasgow, G2 3DB.

Fridays at One are an exciting mix of concerts from a variety of international guest artists, chamber ensembles, soloists and orchestras. This week’s performance comes from Malcolm Martineau and Catriona Morison, right.

https://www.rcs.ac.uk/

The Crafters Roadshow

10-12 February. Free. Silverburn, 763 Barrhead Road, Glasgow, G53 6QR.

Support local makers, entrepreneurs and small-business owners at Glasgow Silverburn. Shop a range of products and help local communities.

http://www.thecraftersroadshow.com/

The Big Variety

11 February. Tickets from £20. The Britannia Panopticon Music Hall, 113-117 Trongate, Glasgow, G1 5HD.

The Big Variety is an all-new and inclusive monthly live cabaret show taking place on the second Friday of the month. The show features performances from a variety of disciplines including singing, comedy, magic and more. The show also contributes to the conservation of the world’s oldest surviving Music Hall, the Britannia Panopticon.

https://www.universe.com/

The Chair and Support

5 February. Tickets from £19.80. The Old Fruitmarket, Candleriggs, Glasgow, G1 1NQ.

Eight-piece band from Orkney, The Chair, were formed at the Orkney Folk Festival in 2014 and since then have garnered a cult following. The band is a fusion of fiddle, accordion, bass, guitar, banjo and mandolin accompanied by drum-beats. They are performing at The Old Fruitmarket as part of Celtic Connections.

https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/

James Blunt

13 February. Tickets from £46. SEC Armadillo, Finnieston Street, Glasgow, G3 8YW.

Irish singer-songwriter Gavin James, who has racked up one diamond and dozens of platinum and gold records, has been announced as the support act from James Blunt’s UK tour. Blunt and James will be at the SEC Armadillo this weekend.

https://www.alttickets.com/

Sunrise Goose Walk

5 February. Tickets from £8.50. RSPB Loch Lomond Nature Reserve, Gartocharn.

To celebrate World Wetlands day, RSPB Loch Lomond are hosting an early morning walk through the wetlands. Thousands of geese roost on the loch and the surrounding areas overnight and when the walk reaches the shore at sunrise, watch the geese head off to their daytime feeding spots. Other dates available.

https://events.rspb.org.uk/

DNA Athletics

5 February. See event website for price details. Emirates Arena, 1000 London Road, Glasgow, G40 3HY.

Glasgow is hosting a brand new indoor athletics event which sees home nations competing with Ireland, Spain and Turkey. There’s six teams competing in 11 events focusing on running and jumping.

https://dna.run/

Where is My Mind? With Niall Breslin

11 February. Tickets from £20.90. Oran Mor, Byres Road, Glasgow, G12 8QX.

Author and musician Niall Breslin, below, is taking his hit podcast on the road. Explore how we can better look after our heads and hearts in the chaos of the modern world through monologue, music and conversations.

https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/

Charlotte Cohen