TEMPERATURES are set to plummet overnight as the Met Office issues a weather warning for ice. 

Wintery showers could be lethal and icy patches are likely especially on untreated surfaces, leading to tricky travel conditions in places.

A yellow weather warning is in place from midnight on Friday until 11am for ice, the Met Office said. 

Areas affected across Scotland will include Central, Tayside & Fife, Highlands & Eilean Siar, South West Scotland, Lothian and Borders. 

The Met Office said: "Northwesterly winds bringing cold, showery conditions, leading to icy patches overnight and into Friday morning.

"This is most likely on untreated surfaces, but in some places grit or salt may be washed off by heavy showers.

"Showers will be wintry at times even to low levels, with a few cm of snow possible on some of the the highest routes, and smaller amounts down to around 100-150 metres elevation."

 