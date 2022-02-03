The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice affecting parts of Scotland on Friday, February 3.
The warning comes into place at midnight and is currently due to end at 11am.
The warning covers the very North, coming down the West and hitting Inverness, Fort William, Stirling, Glasgow and parts of East Ayrshire.
The warning also covers most of Northern Ireland.
This comes as the Met Office recently forecasted snow across parts of the country for Friday, with winds and showers coming in bringing a temperature drop.
What does a yellow weather warning for ice mean?
According to the Met Office, when a yellow warning is issued for ice you can expect some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces and probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.
The website says the forecast for Friday will bring icy patches “especially on untreated surfaces, leading to tricky travel conditions in places.”
A Met Office spokesperson said: "Northwesterly winds bringing cold, showery conditions, leading to icy patches overnight and into Friday morning.
"This is most likely on untreated surfaces, but in some places, grit or salt may be washed off by heavy showers.
"Showers will be wintry at times even to low levels, with a few cm of snow possible on some of the highest routes.
"And smaller amounts down to around 100-150 metres elevation."
