Typhoon jets have been launched by the Royal Airforce in Scotland after undisclosed aircraft approached what an RAF spokesman described as the UK’s “area of interest”.
It comes a day after jets responded to four Russian strategic bombers approaching the same area.
The Typhoons were launched from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray and have been joined by a Voyager air-to-air refuelling tanker from RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.
He said further information will not be disclosed “on this ongoing operation until complete”.
The news comes after RAF jets responded to four Russian strategic bombers approaching the UK’s “area of interest” on Wednesday.
The bombers were “intercepted and escorted”, a spokesman said, and at no point did they enter UK airspace.
Два стратегических ракетоносца Ту-95МС дальней авиации ВКС России выполнили плановый полет над нейтральными водами Баренцева, Норвежского морей и северо-восточной части Атлантического океана https://t.co/JPmJJ9g63i#Минобороны #АрмияРоссии #ВКС #Летчики #Полеты pic.twitter.com/LEiVPLEWX3— Минобороны России (@mod_russia) February 3, 2022
Footage released by the Russian Ministry of Defence earlier on Thursday showed a Russian bomber, of the same type that was intercepted on Wednesday, being flanked by two RAF jets while on “a planned flight”
