MORE than 8,000 new coronavirus cases have been recorded by the Scottish Government in the past 24 hours.
According to the latest figures, 8,210 new cases of Covid-19 have been logged since Monday.
This figure includes cases identified using either a first lateral flow device or PCR positive test.
READ MORE: Scots were 'more likely to drink alone at home' during lockdown than English
A further 31 covid deaths have been reported, taking the total to 10,341 up to February 1.
A total of 29 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 1,177 in hospital who had recently contracted the virus overall.
READ MORE: Sturgeon and Ross in row over 'chopping the bottom off classroom doors'
The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,417,967 while 4,131,914 people have now received a second dose.
In total, 3,307,067 have received a third dose or booster vaccine.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment