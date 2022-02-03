MORE than 8,000 new coronavirus cases have been recorded by the Scottish Government in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest figures, 8,210 new cases of Covid-19 have been logged since Monday.

This figure includes cases identified using either a first lateral flow device or PCR positive test.

A further 31 covid deaths have been reported, taking the total to 10,341 up to February 1.

A total of 29 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 1,177 in hospital who had recently contracted the virus overall.

The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,417,967 while 4,131,914 people have now received a second dose.

In total, 3,307,067 have received a third dose or booster vaccine.