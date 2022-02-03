MODEL Una Watt “inspects” a group wearing uniforms worn by the Glasgow police force between 1800 and 1937. The photocall took place before the second City of Glasgow International Police Tattoo, to be held at the Kelvin Hall in August 1973.

The event attracted forces from all over the world. Four sheriffs from San Mateo, in California, were on parade in their own distinctive uniforms, while an officer from the Arctic Circle joined Inverness and Argyll Constabularies in a spectacular mountain-rescue scene.