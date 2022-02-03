CELTIC’S disconsolate captain, Billy McNeill, leaves the Hampden pitch as Dundee’s John Duncan and Bobby Robinson celebrate their team’s 1-0 victory in the Scottish League Cup final in December 1973. Dundee’s captain was Tommy Gemmell, the former Lisbon Lion. The decisive goal was scored by Gordon Wallace.
