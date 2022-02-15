This is a dish inspired by one of my favourite Indian restaurants in the West end of Glasgow. This simple and quick recipe makes a delicious and exciting main dish, with its vibrant red colour and subtle spice, (or strong if you'd like it!)
Ingredients
Serves 4
4 x Salmon fillets or ½ Side
2tsp ground coriander
2tsp ground cumin
1tsp garlic powder
1tsp paprika
2 x cloves
2 x cardamom pods
1 tsp cinnamon
½ tsp cayenne pepper
¼ tsp black pepper
Vegetable oil
Method
Pre heat oven to gas mark 3/170c/fan 150c
Place the salmon on to a non-stick baking tray. Mix all of the ingredients together in a spice blender or a small bowl. Drizzle a small amount of the oil over the salmon then spoon over the spice mix. Rub the mix over the fish. This can be done the day before to enhance the flavour.
Place the salmon into the oven and bake for around 8 -10 minutes.
Here I have served it with pan fried pak choi, cucumber and roasted lime. Enjoy
Gary Townsend is head chef at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, Glasgow. See www.hotelduvin.com or phone 0141 378 0385 to book.
Twitter @Chefgtownsend
Instagram- @chef.g.townsend
