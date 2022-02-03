ANDY Murray has made a late decision to take part in the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam next week.

The 34-year-old Scot is planning to then play at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha before travelling to Dubai for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Murray made a second-round exit at last month’s Australian Open, losing in straight sets to Japan’s Taro Daniel.

Murray made a second-round exit at last month’s Australian Open (Adam Davy/PA)

The three-time grand slam winner had headed into the tournament having finished as runner-up in the Sydney Tennis Classic.

It is understood his trial period with coach Jan De Witt ended after the Australian Open – Murray has been looking for a long-term successor to Jamie Delgado.

Meanwhile, it has been announced that Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal is to team up with Roger Federer in September at the Laver Cup being held at London’s O2.

The two greats are set to join forces as part of a Europe team, captained by Bjorn Borg, that will take on Team World. They previously paired up for doubles at the inaugural Laver Cup in Prague in 2017.

Rafael Nadal (left) and Roger Federer (right) are set to team up at the Laver Cup at London’s O2 (Adrian Dennis/PA)

Nadal, who moved past Federer and Novak Djokovic’s tallies of 20 grand slam titles with last month’s victory over Daniil Medvedev in Melbourne, said in a statement: “The Laver Cup is such a unique event and I’ve loved competing in it. I suggested to Roger we should play doubles together in London and he seems keen, so now we just need to persuade our captain Bjorn!

“Roger has been a huge part of my career, a big rival and also a true friend. To be part of Team Europe together is great and if we’re able to possibly share the court one more time as a doubles pairing then this would be a truly special experience for us both at this stage in our careers.”

Federer, currently recovering from knee surgery, said: “I’m really looking forward to getting back into competition later this year and the Laver Cup is very much part of my plan.

“Rafa is an incredible person and an inspiration to me and countless others around the world. He messaged me on social media after the Laver Cup in Boston last year suggesting we play doubles in London and I am definitely up for a Laver Cup ‘Fedal’ comeback!”