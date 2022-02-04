I WAS quick to castigate the Raith Rovers directors for their decision to sign a rapist (Letters, February 3) so it is only right that I should acknowledge their courage – yes, courage – in doing a 180-degree about-turn.

It is not easy to publicly admit incompetence and failure – it takes bravery – and the directors have exhibited the necessary fortitude to confess their shortcomings, together with an unreserved apology and recognition that “we have all learned a hard but valuable lesson”.

In addition, I personally think the chairman should have issued the apology in person at a news conference (rather than a website statement) and resigned. People need to see and feel the sincerity of the climbdown.

However, I am prepared to let it go and it is a pity that the author and Raith fan Val McDermid will not do likewise. She is looking for blood – “the same people who made the decision are still in charge” – and, sadly, her bloodlust comes across as vengeful and spiteful.

Winning is sweet and I share the celebration, Val, but in victory you need to show magnanimity and forgiveness to the vanquished. Repeatedly putting the boot into people already on the floor may make good fiction but it is not very rewarding or attractive in real life.

James Miller, Glasgow.

SMART METERS ARE A DUMB IDEA

I AM now on my second smart meter, having moved house and been badgered by my energy supplier into having one installed.

In neither property has the reader at my end worked, thereby ensuring that I cannot tell at any time how much I am using and therefore, other than using common sense, how I can avoid increasing usage and my bill. Interestingly, the meter has worked for the power companies on both occasions, sending meter readings to them. This saves the companies money through efficiency savings and increases their profits whilst I have to pay through my bills for a gadget that is of no benefit to me.

When I raised the issue of the non-functioning meter reader with the company I was told to switch it off and switch it on again, utterly useless advice.

Smart meter schemes should be stopped, the charge removed from power consumers' bills and compensation paid to those consumers who have seen no benefit from having a meter installed.

It is a myth that they help consumers save, as the customer representative that I spoke to said, if you want a cup of tea you will boil the kettle, not consult your smart meter to see how much it costs

Bill Eadie, Giffnock.

DISMAY AT CELTIC CONNECTIONS MOVE

I WAS thrilled to discover some months ago the creation of some wheelchair-accessible spaces in the stalls at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall and have since booked them, enjoying a much improved visual and acoustic experience.

Imagine my surprise when attempting to book the same space for a Celtic Connections concert I was informed that, at the request of the promoters, this improved provision has been removed, leaving only the seats at the side of the stage, where both sound and vision are far poorer.

I believe this leaves eight spaces in total for wheelchair users in the entire auditorium within a provision of 2,475 seats, a whopping 0.3 per cent, and as already noted they are amongst the poorest offering in the building.

Having only recently discovered the improvement in provision at the Concert Hall, after a lifetime of sitting in what has become known as "the wheelchair ghetto" I am astonished and hurt that we are once again being excluded from normal social activities. Celtic Connections takes some pride in its image of inclusion, fusion and learning across barriers. How ironic to see the last barrier alive and well at this festival.

Marian Miller, Giffnock.

BILINGUAL IN SCOTS AND ENGLISH

I NOTE the discussion on the Scots language ("Why does Scots cause some folk to explode in bile and contempt?", Herald Magazine, January 29, and Letters, February 1). I was born and grew up in a small Ayrshire village where the language of communication for everyone was Scots. From the village school I moved on to secondary education in Ayr Academy. Staff and pupils there all spoke Standard English in school – that was expected. I quickly learned to adapt and soon became bilingual, quickly switching my modes of speech to my environment.

However, the headmaster of our small village school was a Burns enthusiast and, on the occasions when he became our class teacher, he had us read aloud many of Burns's poems. We also had to memorise many of those poems. I can still recite from memory To a Mouse, To a Mountain Daisy, A Man's a Man, and almost the whole of Tam O' Shanter. They remain in my memory still – and I am in my eighties – and I am grateful for that.

As children playing out of doors, we sang, chanted, shouted and recited many rhymes in Scots. There were skipping rhymes, counting rhymes, stoatin' rhymes and a huge variety of playground rhymes and party rhymes. There were even nursery rhymes in Scots. These old rhymes were often funny, and sometimes rude, but we learned, while skipping, playing with a ball, and just playing together outside, about the world around us: "There she goes, there she goes, peerie heels and pointed toes, look at her feet, she thinks she's neat, black stockings and dirty feet."

I owe my love of poetry and of the Scots language to Miss Marion McWilliam, our English teacher at Ayr Academy, and to DG Smith, the headmaster of my small Ayrshire village school. I have been happy during my life to be bilingual. As a primary teacher myself, I clearly was, but the Scots language remains the language of my heart.

Amy Kinnaird, Ochiltree.

BBC AND THE CHEAPEST LINK

ALL quiz programmes produced by the BBC with prize money for participants should be sponsored by the private sector. It would be a useful means of income for the BBC.

John K Richmond, Lochwinnoch.

ALL THE TWOS

I NOTE that Wednesday's date could be written as 2/2/22. Is there a numerologist amongst your readership who is able to confirm whether there is any occult or other meaning which can be attributed to this sort of occasional numerical oddity?

Alan Fitzpatrick, Dunlop.