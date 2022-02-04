Ailsa Sheldon is all at sea as she tried to decide from the delights on offer at Roberta Hall-McCarron's latest restaurant venture

Eleanore is a new Edinburgh restaurant from Roberta Hall-McCarron of The Little Chartroom fame. It’s located in the same space where she built her reputation, but with a new name and direction. The focus is firmly on casual dining with an intimate wine bar feel.

Since 2018 Roberta has launched three restaurants with husband and business partner Shaun McCarron. Their first restaurant, The Little Chartroom, quickly collected accolades, including Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Restaurant Awards 2019, and entries in the 2019 and 2020 Michelin Guides. She also represented Scotland in the BBC’s Great British Menu, winning the regional heats and becoming a 2020 finalist.

Roberta loves the Scottish coastline and sailed as a child, inspiring the nautical theme of both her restaurants. In fact, Eleanore is named after the boat owned by Roberta’s family.

The interior was designed by Studio Niro, using soft whites and deep sea blues, reminiscent of a sailboat’s interior, while in the kitchen chefs Hamish McNeil and Moray Lamb bring their casual dining and barbecue expertise from The Little Chartroom on The Prom.



Arriving at Eleanore, the mood is relaxed. There’s space for only 20 diners, sitting at high tables and at the bar. The menu consists of small plates made for sharing, perfect for greedy eaters like me who want to try everything. Dishes increase in size and price but with no labels or set path through them it’s a ‘choose your own adventure’, with no pressure to order everything at once. The front of house team are warm and knowledgeable, happy to recommend dishes and drinks.

We start with cured halibut, which arrives with a little fiery hit of orange kosho sauce, the chilli and citrus a perfect match for the delicate slices of fish. ‘Hash browns’ come next.

A favourite in any guise, these crispy rectangles of mashed potato arrive topped with a rich whipped cod’s roe and pickled lime flakes. It’s like an elevated version of salty crisps and taramasalata and I’m a big fan.

Grilled flatbreads with sunflower seed and lovage are a tad disappointing, the sunflower seed hummus didn’t wow me, but the hash browns were such a hard act to follow so quickly forgiven.

Next up barbequed King oyster and Hen-of-the-woods mushrooms, marinated in kecap manis and skilfully grilled – and we’re back to being delighted.

The mushrooms are rich and juicy, complemented perfectly by the smooth celeriac purée and a shiitake Bordelaise sauce – you can taste the months of barbequing practice.



My favourite arrives next – a leek ravioli, which is handmade pasta filled with Durrus cheese, with a punchy garlic sauce and crunchy hazelnuts. We decide the only downside to this dish is that we opted to share it.

Unfortunately, my plans to order the cod with crab are stymied by overzealous ordering in the earlier sections of the menu. I see it arrive at a neighbouring table and make immediate plans to return to try it.

However, there’s always space for pudding and I’ve been eyeing up the ‘Tirami-choux’ on the menu since the restaurant opened. It sounds a little gimmicky but, let me assure you, it couldn’t be more delightful – a light pastry shell, filled with layers of cream, coffee and chocolate cake. It arrives in a puddle of rich coffee and chocolate sauce and manages to be both light and rich – this one is definitely not for sharing.

This is bold and confident cooking. It’s precise but unfussy, with dedication to flavour, texture, and presentation . . . and a sense of fun too.

While Eleanore is a different ship to The Little Chartroom, the reverence for ingredients, the artful cooking and playful combinations are all present in this new venture – and despite only being a few weeks old, she has charted a clear course for success.

30-31 Albert Place, EH7 5HN

@eleanore_leithwalk

eleanore.uk