Seventy years ago today, Princess Elizabeth was declared Queen. As we mark the start of the Jubilee celebrations, and an extraordinary reign, one of the big questions is who should succeed her.
Prince Charles is due, in line with the constitution of the British monarchy, to take on the crown. But how do the people of Scotland feel about that? As part of our online feature series on the Future of the Monarchy, we are asking you to tell us, who you would prefer.
Read Professor Sir Tom Devine's thoughts on the Royal family's future in the coming decades, as published in this week's Herald Magazine.
READ MORE: Platinum Jubilee: Tom Devine on the future of the monarchy
