Bishop William Nolan has been appointed by Pope Francis as the new Archbishop of Glasgow.

He succeeds Archbishop Philip Tartaglia who died in January last year.

Bishop Nolan, who is currently the Bishop of Galloway, said it would be a "wrench" to leave his own diocese but said he was committed to his new role after the initial "shock".

He said: “I feel overwhelmed by the trust Pope Francis is putting in me by appointing me as Archbishop of Glasgow,” he said.

“It will be wrench for me to leave Galloway Diocese where for seven years I have experienced the kindness and friendship of so many people, particularly the clergy.

“God truly blessed me by sending me to Galloway and I hope that my successor there will be similarly blessed.

“As I overcome my initial shock at being appointed Archbishop my thoughts now turn to the challenges that lies ahead.

“I look forward to working with everyone in the Archdiocese, laity and clergy, to carry out the mission that we share of proclaiming God’s good news and of bringing the joy of the gospel into the lives of the people of today.”

His appointment was welcomed by Alistair Dutton, Chief Executive of SCIAF, who said: "“A very warm congratulations to Bishop William Nolan who has been appointed as Archbishop of Glasgow by Pope Francis today.

"We deeply appreciate his presence on SCIAF’s Board and his commitment to social justice.

"SCIAF has benefited greatly from his leadership, most recently his contributions throughout COP26.

"We wish him well as he concludes his time with the people and priests of Galloway and begins a new chapter in Glasgow.”