SCOTLAND's David Law made two eagles to soar to the top of the leaderboard at the halfway stage of the inaugural Ras Al Khaimah Championship.

Law also carded five birdies in a second round of 64 at Al Hamra Golf Club to reach 14 under par, two shots clear of Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard.

Spain’s Adrian Otaegui is two shots further back after making nine birdies in a flawless 63 to set a new course record.

Law, who completed his opening 66 by holing out from 70 yards for an eagle, started his second round from the 10th and chipped in from 29 yards on the 14th and 17 yards on the eighth in pursuit of a second DP World Tour title.

“It was a different golf course today, but I rode my luck a little, chipping in twice, but I was happy,” said Law, who won the ISPS Handa Vic Open with a closing eagle in only the fifth start of his rookie season in 2019.

“It’s been a while since the win. This is my fourth season on tour. I had a chance at St Andrews last year to win (the Hero Open) and I felt very comfortable again in that position.

“I feel like my golf has progressed nicely in the last three years and that’s the main aim. That’s all anyone’s trying to do, to keep improving. I feel like I’ve done that and it’s about giving myself opportunities.

“It’s not about putting pressure on myself to go and win again or anything like that. If I keep knocking on the door and giving myself chances, I’ll hopefully win one of them.”

Hojgaard, who won the Italian Open last year the week after his twin brother Rasmus won in Switzerland, carded eight birdies and a solitary bogey to add a 65 to his opening 67.

“It was a good day, I played some nice golf, felt like I was driving it a bit better than I have for the last couple of weeks so I put myself in some good spots to hit it close to the pins,” Hojgaard said.

“It was a very good day to shoot a good score again so I’m looking forward to the weekend.”