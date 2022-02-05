HIBS boss Shaun Maloney claims Ryan Porteous’ Edinburgh derby defensive display was as good as anything he has ever seen in Scottish football.

Porteous has come in for fierce criticism in his short career, with massive question marks over his temperament following previous red cards.

But Maloney is a huge fan of the 22-year-old and reckons the Scotland squad player was top quality in helping Hibs keep Hearts at bay in Tuesday’s stalemate.

The former Celtic attacker said: “Actually, I could talk about the back three, in terms of Rocky [Bushiri] and Lewis Stevenson, who has been immense for me.

“But I thought Ryan Porteous’ performance was of a really high level.

“It was as high a level as I’ve seen a centre-back in Scotland play in any game.

“It was really, really pleasing to see.

“We’re coaching him things and to watch him bring that out, and the actual passion and desire he showed along with that, was really, really impressive.”

Maloney again has injury concerns over skipper Paul Hanlon and fellow defender Paul McGinn, who both missed the derby, and Joe Newell is a huge doubt after he limped off against Hearts.

And the Easter Road boss admits he has a massive call to make on who plays in goal after Kevin Dabrowski’s man-of-the-match performance on Tuesday night.

The 23-year-old was handed his debut after an injury to Matt Macey.

But, with Macey back for the visit of St Mirren, Maloney has a selection dilemma.

He added: “Matt’s going to be available for the game but, of course, I think because Kevin’s performance was outstanding it gives me a decision to make.

“And I’ll make that decision and let the squad know that [on Saturday].

“In Kevin’s case, it was an outstanding performance. I’m very, very pleased for him and he should be very proud of that.

“But we go again for Saturday.”

Meanwhile, Maloney has warned Hibs they cannot let their standards drop from their derby showing.

The new boss says he would love his team to live up to what he sees as the ‘romantic’ past of the Easter Road club.

But, after a horrible second-half collapse against Livi, he was thrilled with the way his players battled for the badge against Hearts and wants a repeat performance against the Buddies.

He said: “From my point of view, they really, really fought for each other as team-mates.

“And, in terms of the support, I think that whatever we gave the support, they gave us back even more and it felt like a really different and special moment.

“I have to look at the performance and the way we attacked with the same energy we defended, and the desire not to concede, the desire to win tackles and really come out on top in physical duels.

“They saw a group of players who fought for their team-mates and fought for the staff, but the big thing was that they really fought for the badge.

“I want to see the same thing in every game. I want to see that fight and that energy.

“Listen, I love a certain style of football and I want something that is similar to the tradition the club has had before, a certain style, a certain romance, I love that.

“But at the moment we are not there and what I want to see every week is the mentality I saw the other night.”