CURLERS Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds took one step closer to securing a shot at an Olympic mixed doubles medal with an 8-3 victory over Czech Republic.

The Edinburgh duo emerged from the Ice Cube with a fourth round robin victory and found their best form in a dominant display against the Olympic debutants.

Mouat was able to neutralise the Czech powerplay - a turnaround from the tight tussle with Australia - and score two on their own in the penultimate end to highlight a fine display.

"As a team, that was our best performance," said Dodds.

"We got on top of draw weight a lot quicker and I think that showed in the first half, we were getting the angles and the tacks right.

"That's more like us as a performance. I've still got to figure out some of the ticks but we're getting closer!"

Mouat was in imperious form, nailing all nine attempted take-outs and registering a 92% success rate on 12 draw shots.

The pair were cheered to victory on by their Team GB colleagues with Eve Muirhead's rink and the rest of Mouat's team offering vocal support at Beijing's National Aquatics Centre.

Attention now turns to an eye-catching clash with early pace-setters Italy, who have gone five from five here.

If they prevail, Britain will have all but mathematically qualified for the semi-finals.

"We're going to have a tight game tonight against Italy," said Dodds. "It's about building on what we've done so far, so I think we're in a good place just now.

"It's good to go through the championship building. I think I'd be a bit worried if we started amazingly. I wasn't worried at the start but I'm really liking the way it's going."

