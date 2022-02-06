JENNIFER DODDS hailed Team GB's fighting spirit as they edged themselves closer to a guaranteed medal match in the mixed doubles curling at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Dodds and Bruce Mouat, the defending world champions, were down 4-1 at the halfway stage of their match with China’s Fan SuYuan and Ling Zhi.

But a word from Olympic silver medallist and coach David Murdoch helped rest and the British pair levelled with their fifth end power play and seized the advantage with a steal against the Chinese power play in the next.

Advantage established they controlled the remainder of the game to secure a 6-5 win, taking their overall record to 5-2 with matches to come against Norway and the United States.

"It was a game of two halves but we really fought back and that gives us a lot of confidence for the game against Norway," said Dodds, 30.

"We need a lie down after that, three games in 24 hours is very tough going. We stuck in there and really ground that win out, we never let our heads drop.”

Team GB's win puts them second on the overall standings, behind the unbeaten Italians, with the top four teams advancing to the knockout stages.

A win against Norway later tonight will secure their place in the semi-finals.

"We need to get this win and then we can start figuring things out," added Mouat.

“We're doing a lot of things right, the dynamic we've created has been great.

"We had to reset after the fourth end break and the momentum changed then and we got a steal on their power play which was huge."

PLEASE LEAVE IN FINAL PAR - Watch All the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 live on discovery+ , Eurosport and Eurosport app