Part of the A9 in the Highlands is closed to traffic following a collision.
The crash involved one car and happened between Tore and Munlochy, near Artafallie, north west of Inverness at about 10am.
Police described the crash as serious and said the road is expected to be closed for some time.
Drivers have been urged to use alternative routes while emergency services deal with the ongoing incident.
Road Policing officers are advising motorists that the A9 has been closed in both directions, between Tore and Munlochy, following a serious one-vehicle road crash.— Northern Police (@northernPolice) February 6, 2022
The road is expected to be closed for some time and motorists are advised to use alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/tCO6a6VXgT
Traffic Scotland warned of a build-up in vehicles and warned people travelling to avoid the area.
In an updated post on Twitter at 2.45pm, the travel watchdog said: “A9 remains closed between Tore and Longman following an earlier RTC
“And the M90 is partially blocked northbound at J9 Glenfarg following an earlier RTC.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.