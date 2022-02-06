A woman has died following a serious crash in the Highlands which shut a major route for several hours.
Police Scotland said that the 21-year-old died when her grey Nissan Micra left the road while travelling on the A9 near the Artafallie junction on the Black Isle.
The woman was the only occupant of the car, and the crash did not involve other vehicles.
The crash happened between Tore and Munlochy, near Artafallie, north west of Inverness at about 10am.
Police described the crash as serious and closed for the road for some time.
Drivers were urged to use alternative routes while emergency services deal with the incident. The road re-opened around 3pm.
Road Policing officers are advising motorists that the A9 has been closed in both directions, between Tore and Munlochy, following a serious one-vehicle road crash.— Northern Police (@northernPolice) February 6, 2022
The road is expected to be closed for some time and motorists are advised to use alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/tCO6a6VXgT
Sergeant David Miller said: “At this time, our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the deceased.
“Our enquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing and we are appealing for any motorists who travelled on the A9 between Munlochy and Tore this morning, and believe they may have seen the Nissan Micra involved, to please come forward.
“You can call police on 101, quoting incident 1250 of 6 February.”
