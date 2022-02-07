THE Augusta National bigwigs don’t do things by halves. An invitation to one of their events, for instance, tends to generate the same kind of fevered anticipation that was whipped up by the impeding delivery of Sue Gray’s report.

“It beats a next day parcel from Amazon,” said Louise Duncan with a chortle as she reflected on a very special item dropping through the letterbox recently. “I rarely get an invitation to anything and the way this one comes is so official.”

With its lavish presentation folder, iconic letterhead and wordy waffle from Augusta’s Board of Governors, this cherished summons should really come with its own regimental brass band playing ‘Fanfare for a Dignified Occasion’.

This particular occasion is April’s Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship and Duncan has had the date scrawled in her diary ever since she won the Women’s Amateur Championship at Barassie last summer. With the official invitation now in her clutches – “I’ll get it framed eventually” – Duncan continues to have Georgia on her mind as she moves into a season of bountiful opportunities and experiences.

“The Augusta Women’s Amateur only started three years ago so before that, as a female golfer, the idea of playing there was never on your radar," said the 22-year-old.

While the first two rounds of the event are held at the nearby Champions Retreat course, the closing round for those who make the cut is staged at Augusta National. Even if Duncan doesn’t qualify for the final 18 holes, all the competitors are still guaranteed a practice round at golf’s equivalent of the Garden of Eden.

“Whatever happens, it will be something to boast about for years,” added the West Kilbride youngster of this chance to play the storied Masters layout.

Duncan certainly had plenty to boast about during 2021, not that she’s the boasting type. The softly-spoken, self-deprecating Stirling University student followed up her record-busting 9&8 win in the final of the Women’s Amateur final by securing a memorable share of 10th place among the game’s professional stars in the AIG Women’s Open at Carnoustie.

For a woman who had harboured fairly modest ambitions at the start of the year, the sizeable amount she’s had to digest would give most folk heart burn.

“Even now, I don’t think it has sunk in,” she added. “To be honest, those achievements seemed to be out with my capabilities. Or so I thought. It’s been a huge thing for me in terms of belief. I’ve always kept things fairly low-key and sometimes I would never feel overly confident in myself. I would tend to be aware that a disaster could happen. Golf can be like that.

"I had a couple of experiences where I perhaps got a bit too ahead of myself at events. I got to the final of the 2018 Scottish Girls’ Amateur Championship and thought I would win but I didn’t. You can learn a lot from disappointments like that, though.”

Going toe-to-toe with the world’s best at the Women’s Open, meanwhile, was an eye-opening education. “I enjoyed being in the spotlight,” said Duncan, whose amateur dramatics left her just two shots off the lead heading into the closing round. “I’d never been exposed to media duties like that. It was like an out of body experience. I can’t remember half of what happened to be honest.”

Despite giving a thrilling account of herself during her first taste of a professional event, Duncan, who still has another year of her degree to complete, wasn’t tempted to plunge herself into the paid ranks.

“My win in the Women’s Amateur led to so many spin offs and I have Augusta and the US Women’s Open to look forward to this year,” said Duncan, who also booked a return ticket to the AIG Women’s Open at Muirfield thanks to her top-10 finish at Carnoustie. “Obviously, I need to stay amateur to take them up so I’m happy to ride it out a wee while longer. They may be once in a lifetime chances. I’ve not set myself any big targets again this year. Look what happened last season? I didn’t have many expectations and I ended up having my best ever year.”

To cap that special year off, Duncan’s partner, Jordan Hughes, proposed to her just before Christmas. “I didn’t see that coming,” she laughed. “It was a big surprise. Although I think the way I played last year was still a bigger surprise.”