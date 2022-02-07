MURRAYFIELD internationals between Scotland and England have provided countless highlights down the years, among them Scotland’s 23-9 victory 50 years ago, in March 1972. Captain Peter Brown scored 13 of Scotland’s points (he got his team’s second try, adding to the opening try by Nairn MacEwan) and became the first Scot since Dan Drysdale in 1926 and 1927 entitled to have his name inscribed on the Calcutta Cup as winning captain in two seasons in a row. Including a centenary match in 1971, it was Scotland’s fourth successive win over England.