You can almost feel the heat shimmering off the page in Ian R Mitchell’s Landscapes Without Figures: The American South West.

From abandoned settlements to neon-lit motels in the desert night, his photos have a haunting, cinematic quality that will see you return to them time and again.

See kuzubooks.com, £10

HeraldScotland: Monument Valley in the Navajo NationMonument Valley in the Navajo Nation