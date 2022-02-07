In his role as an advanced apprentice at Siemens Mobility, Abz Muhamed Yusuf believes he is making a positive impact by helping Scotland meet its ambitious decarbonisation targets. Here, he explains why he would recommend similar apprenticeship schemes to employers and future generations alike

IT was 2015, when the cost of going to university increased, that Abz Muhamed Yusuf decided he needed to find a “realistic alternative”. He discovered that an apprenticeship would help him achieve his dream of studying engineering – while working as an engineer.

Abz is now in. He believes he has already gained extensive knowledge and hands-on experience in the rail industry. He is also studying for a university degree – funded by Siemens Mobility– and is earning at the same time.

“I’ve learned the theory – and had the chance to apply it in the real world. I’m working at the cutting edge of technology and innovation, and I’m helping to solve some of the country’s problems in tackling emissions. Instead of building up debts, I’m being paid. What’s not to like?”

Abz began his apprenticeship with Siemens Mobility in 2016. He was keen to explore a mixture of electrical and mechanical engineering.

In his first year, Abz studied mainly at college where he learned the basics of engineering. In the following years, he undertook a ‘rotation’ – a series of placements across a wide range of teams and locations.

“I was able to experience first-hand all the disciplines of design, commissioning, manufacturing and project management – as well as working at site.”

Abz currently has a key role in Siemens Mobility’s System Design Team where he’s working on traction power – supporting Scotland’s ambition to decarbonise its railway by 2035. His work in the team helps find the right solution for the customer, in this case Transport Scotland.

“It’s about problem solving. I’ve worked on feasibility studies, as well as working on options, which might be mixed – for example: railway electrification, combined with battery or hydrogen powered trains for a route that can’t accommodate overhead line electrics all the way.”

Abz has also had the chance to explore the entire route involved in his team’s projects and has been able to see first-hand the real life impact his work will ultimately have.

He’s excited about the potential for the technologies he’s working with. He says it’s not just about decarbonising, but about creating capacity for faster and more frequent trains – as well as cutting costs.

“There’s no option but to tackle climate change, and decarbonisation is a key part of that. As a society, we haven’t been aggressive enough in cutting emissions.

“I’m proud that I’m working on projects that will help get diesel trains off our railways – and allow more trains and faster trains. The railway will only rival flying if we invest in technologies like electrification.”

Originally from Leicester, Abz is delighted he’s currently working in Scotland where there’s a huge focus on hitting ambitious decarbonisation targets by 2035.

“If we’re going to hit those targets, we need to go further and faster with projects like the one I’m working on, as electrification projects take several years and bringing in new trains take around five to seven years. I’m excited by the thought that one day – in the not-too-distant future – I’ll be able to travel on a train down a route I’ve helped decarbonise.”

This is the inspiration Abz wants to share with prospective apprentices. His own journey to becoming an apprentice wasn’t easy.

While his family were supportive, he found that both his school and then college were sceptical about the value of an apprenticeship.

“There are many out of date views about what apprenticeships today are really like. There’s still a sense that they are far removed from the action, mainly focussing on administrative or menial work – and that’s just not been my experience at all. The breadth of an apprenticeship is much bigger than many people think.”

In contrast to the stereotypical view of an apprentice, Abz is working on innovative, real-life projects – including a power supply upgrade project on the East Coast Main

Line between Edinburgh and Doncaster, and a project in Fife that could see a mixed solution of electrification and battery powered trains for the decarbonising of the route. Both involve UK firsts in terms of the technology involved.

Abz also has words of wisdom for employers that might be considering offering apprenticeships.

“We know there’s a skills gap in this country. We need to create chances for future generations to fill those gaps.

“If companies can offer apprenticeships and don’t, they’re robbing themselves of the opportunity to bring in people who want to learn, innovate and make a difference – people who can help shape and drive companies now and in the future.” Abz feels he was welcomed by Siemens Mobility.

“I found it easy to fit in and I’ve been encouraged to find my niche – including pursuing my Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering at De Montfort University.”

By the time Abz joined Siemens Mobility, he was the third cohort of apprentices to join the business for a four-year training programme.

“By the time I joined, the company had achieved a good balance between providing structured learning, while also allowing apprentices a lot of flexibility in choosing the nature and length of their placements. I’ve been able to extend my placement more than once when I’ve really got into the project I’m working on.”

Abz feels he was allowed to deepen his experience and knowledge in the areas he felt most passionate about – while also being encouraged to explore things he didn’t necessarily gravitate towards initially.

“Senior managers had a genuine desire to listen to apprentices and their opinions on how the scheme was run. I feel I’ve been offered flexibility and been given a voice.”

Abz regularly shares his positive experience with future generations as he visits schools – including his own old school.

“I think it’s really important that we raise awareness, change perceptions, and promote the benefits of apprenticeships. There are so many great things about them – for apprentices and for their employers.”

He strongly recommends apprenticeships and has practical advice for anyone considering applying.

“Find people who’ve already done it and ask them about their experience. You could even ask to shadow them and see first-hand what apprenticeships are really like. You won’t be disappointed.”