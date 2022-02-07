Award-winning crime author Val McDermid said that she won’t return to Raith Rovers whilst David Goodwillie is being paid by the club.

During a McDermid Ladies match this weekend the celebrated writer said that she would not return while executives who signed Goodwillie were in charge, The Scotsman reported.

She has also called for checks on professional footballers carried out by an independent regulator.

Ms McDermid told the BBC: "I think that there needs to be some kind of independent body that regulates the whole game generally, particularly what players can play, who can be on the books, if you like, to play for clubs.

"At the moment there is no real regulation over that. There is the supposed 'fit and proper person' regulation that comes to ownership but there is nothing about who is actually on the pitch.

"I think, to be honest, fans are saying now we want people on the pitch that we can respect and look up to."

Mr Goodwillie was ruled to have raped a woman, named Denise Clair, by a civil court in 2016.

Ms Clair told The Sunday Post that football’s silence allowed the player to continue his career.

Ms McDermid, who has been a life-long supporter of Raith Rovers, main sponsor, and director has confirmed that the sponsorship deal will now end.

On Sunday, the writer gave former Raith Rover’s women’s team, McDermid Ladies her support in their first match since distancing from the club.

Speaking to press, Ms McDermid said she was “heartbroken” by the Goodwillie signing, but had been "uplifted and amazed" by support for those who stood up against the decision to sign 32-year-old Goodwillie.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and former prime minister Gordon Brown were among the figures who joined Ms McDermid in condemning the club.

Raith Rovers has since admitted it was a mistake to sign Goodwillie and are reviewing his contract.

The Fife club have confirmed that he will not be playing in any matches.